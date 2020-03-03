EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — El Dorado County K9 Toby helped take drugs off the streets during a traffic stop with his handler, Deputy Fontana.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Fontana noticed a vehicle with a broken license plate and decided to conduct a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Fontana recognized the driver as someone who was arrested for heroin possession a few weeks prior.
View this post on Instagram
My partner and I worked graveyard last night. 😴 Early in the morning, I alerted on the driver’s door of a vehicle after a traffic stop. The driver did not want us to search (we did anyway!) and now I see why!! He looked oddly familiar…and then I remembered I had found drugs in another car he was in a couple weeks ago!!
During a walk around the vehicle, K9 Toby helped identify 12 grams of heroin that had been separated out for sales and a scale.