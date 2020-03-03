EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — El Dorado County K9 Toby helped take drugs off the streets during a traffic stop with his handler, Deputy Fontana.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Fontana noticed a vehicle with a broken license plate and decided to conduct a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Fontana recognized the driver as someone who was arrested for heroin possession a few weeks prior.

During a walk around the vehicle, K9 Toby helped identify 12 grams of heroin that had been separated out for sales and a scale.