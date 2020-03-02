



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man arrested for allegedly posing as an FBI agent at a Sacramento motel was arrested again for going back and allegedly threatening a witness.

Daniel Arushanov, 27, is accused of posing as an FBI agent and demanding a guest list at the Red Roof Inn in North Sacramento last month. After his release, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies say he went back and threatened to shoot a witness there.

RELATED: Man, 27, Arrested After Allegedly Impersonating An FBI Agent At North Sacramento Hotel

He’s now facing federal charges. If convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.