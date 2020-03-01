



Looking to try the top barbershops around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbershops in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for a haircut.

Now is a good time to visit the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to grow in February in the Sacramento area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Sacramento-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 12% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Barber Blues

Photo: barber blues/Yelp

First on the list is Barber Blues. Located at 1401 E St. in Mansion Flats, the barbershop is the highest-rated barbershop in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 407 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hot Rods Chop Shop

Photo: johnnie f./Yelp

Next up is East Sacramento’s Hot Rods Chop Shop, situated at 1470 48th St. With five stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp, the barber shop has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Fade Masters

Photo: Anthony A./Yelp

Old North Sacramento’s Fade Masters, located at 497 El Camino Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barbershop 4.5 stars out of 199 reviews.

4. Norm’s Barber Shop

Photo: david h./Yelp

Finally, over in Curtis Park, check out Norm’s Barber Shop, which has earned five stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barbershop at 2890 Fourth Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.