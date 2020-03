MODESTO (CBS13) — It’s tulip season at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto with over 100,000 tulips in bloom this year.

The farm invites guests to pick flowers of their own for its annual Tulipmania event, which lasts until March 21.

Admission is just $7 — free for kids two and under, and for seniors and military members, it’s just $5.

Dutch Hollow Farms is located in Modesto at 5101 Oakdale Rd.