Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Sacramento area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Sacramento-area food and beverage shops rose to $17 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to December with an average of $17, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Poke Fix

First on the list is Poke Fix. Located at 3880 Truxel Road, Suite 200, the sushi bar and Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest-rated poke spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jimmy’s Poké

Next up is Valley High-North Laguna’s Jimmy’s Poké, situated at 8211 Bruceville Road, Suite B 103. With 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, which offers poke, beer, wine, spirits and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Fish Face Poke Bar

Southside Park’s Fish Face Poke Bar, located at 1104 R St., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, which offers seafood, poke and more, four stars out of 608 reviews.

4. Hokee Poke

Over in Meadowview, check out Hokee Poke, which has earned four stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers poke and more, at 8140 Delta Shores Circle, Suite 130.

