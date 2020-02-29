GALT (CBS13) — We don’t see February 29 on the calendar every year, but two little girls in Galt have been looking forward to this day probably more than anyone else.

The same toys and same outfits down to the hair bow, these twins born on Feb. 29, 2016, even have the same birthday wish — “Toys,” Sophia and Isabella said.

Although the girls are Leap Year babies, that doesn’t mean they only celebrate every four years.

“So, at the hospital, they said March 1 is going to be their birthday but we do two birthdays, the 28th and March 1st,” mom Lucia Walker said.

Wiping messy faces, cleaning up lots of toys, these twins keep mom and dad busy – and they’ve been full of surprises from the very beginning.

“A few weeks went by, we went back for another appointment, that’s when we found out we were actually having twins and a little more time went by and we found out we were having high-risk twins,” dad Greg Walker said.

Lucia spent almost two months in the hospital before the girls were born on 24/7 monitoring and then another 6 weeks with the girls in the intensive care unit. But today, you’d never know it. The girls are healthy, active and still full of surprises.

“We’re truly blessed,” dad said. “They keep us very busy, very active, very high energy but we couldn’t ask for anything more.”