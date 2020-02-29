



— The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man in custody accused of stabbing multiple people, killing two, at a Carmichael wellness center on Friday.

Martin Raymond Lackey-Garcia, 39, has been identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing spree that happened Friday afternoon at a wellness and recovery center on the 3600 block of Mission Avenue.

Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital, authorities said. Deputies said Lackey-Garcia knew all of the victims, whose identities have not yet been released.

A candlelight vigil has been planned for the victims. It is expected to take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the wellness center.