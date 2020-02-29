AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Amador County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a suspect accused of attacking an ex-girlfriend and her friend with a baseball bat.

A Facebook post from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded early Saturday to Plymouth following reports from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend — armed with a gun and bat — entered her home and attacked her and her friend.

The suspect, identified as River Pines resident David Axel Carlson, 34, left the scene before law enforcement arrived, the news release said, and is believed to be driving a 2004 grey lifted Dodge 2500 pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office says Carlson is considered armed and dangerous and has ties to areas of El Dorado and Amador counties.