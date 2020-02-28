SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Los Rios Community College District says four of its students were exposed to a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, the district initially reported three total students from American River College, Sacramento City College and Cosumnes River College were exposed while working off-campus last week. In a statement on Friday, second Sacramento City College student (and fourth total in the district) was reported to have been exposed to someone confirmed to have the virus. All four students work as medical professionals.

The person the students were exposed to is now being treated in Sacramento County.

The district says both students from ARC and CRC returned to campus after the exposure and have shown no symptoms, but have since been instructed by county health officials to self-quarantine for 14 days. The first SCC student did not return to campus after the exposure, district officials said, and the second did. Both have also been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The district says Sacramento County Public Health experts directed the colleges to continue on as planned with no immediate action.