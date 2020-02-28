



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will be the newest venue for a full-distance Ironman triathlon.

The inaugural Sacramento race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, and interested participants can register as early as this July.

The famed race is made up of a 2.4-mile swim and 112-mile bike ride followed by a full 26.2-mile marathon.

While the official course has not yet been announced, organizers said Friday that participants can expect “a down-river swim, a scenic bike through the agricultural landscape that surrounds Sacramento and beautiful run along the river trail.” It’s expected to be a fast-paced course that will “bring the need for speed.”

A spokesperson for Visit Sacramento expects the triathlon to bring $15 million to the region.

For more information about the event, you can go to the Ironman website, www.ironman.com/im-california.