VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers say a man arrested on suspicion of DUI in Vacaville also had a loaded revolver in his waistband.

The arrest happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Vacaville police say a caller reported seeing someone slumped over the wheel of a car near Alamo Drive and Leisure Town Road.

A crew from the Vacaville Fire Department showed up at the scene first and spoke with the man.

When officers arrived, the man – identified as 22-year-old Suisun City resident Troy Stewart – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal controlled substance.

Officers also searched Stewart and found a loaded Taurus Judge revolver in his front waistband. Some suspected non-prescription Xanax was also found by officers, police say.

Stewart is now facing numerous charges, including DUI, possession of narcotics while armed and possession of a loaded concealed firearm.