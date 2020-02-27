



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento State University has suspended its study abroad programs in South Korea amid concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a Warning Level 3 for South Korea, urging people to avoid all unnecessary travel to the country.

The school says it’s working to get students back to the US, or get them in another institution abroad.

While not the center of the coronavirus outbreak, South Korea reported 171 new cases of the virus on Wednesday – bringing its total to more than 1,700.

UC Davis has also canceled all of its upcoming study abroad programs in China that were planned for spring.