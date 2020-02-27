OAKDALE (CBS13) — Investigators serving a search warrant seized 37 guns, some stolen and illegal, and arrested three people in connection with an arrest in Oakdale from last week, the Oakdale Police Department said.

The Oakdale Police Department said officers served a search warrant Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mark Court. The warrant was related to the Feb. 21 arrest of Russell Middleton, 46, a multiple convicted felon who Oakdale PD said led officers on a chase and was booked on several felony charges.

During the search warrant, investigators said they located 37 firearms — four confirmed as stolen, and several more found to be illegally modified.

Russell Middleton was charged and rebooked on several felony charges, Oakdale PD said. Melanie Howard, 48, and Dale Middleton, 72, were present during the search and were booked on related conspiracy and weapons charges, police said.

