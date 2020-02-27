SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early morning fire in Sacramento’s Mansion Flats neighborhood could have been worse had it not been for an observant passerby, firefighters say.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in a three-story Victorian building at 15th and F streets.

One person and several pets were rescued from the home.

Crews say the fire could have been a lot worse had it not been for a passing driver, who saw the flames and called 911.

Crews say they were able to contain flames to the first floor.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.