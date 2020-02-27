SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Los Rios Community College District says three of its students were exposed to a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the district says three total students from American River College, Sacramento City College and Cosumnes River College were exposed while working off-campus last week. All three students work as medical professionals.

The person the students were exposed to is now being treated in Sacramento County.

The district says both students from ARC and CRC returned to campus after the exposure and have shown no symptoms, but have since been instructed by county health officials to self-quarantine for 14 days. The SCC student did not return to campus after the exposure, district officials said, and has also been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Sacramento County Public Health experts have told the district that classes and work schedules can continue as scheduled.