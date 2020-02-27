WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Commuters will have a chance to hear about a proposed construction project to unclog traffic on Interstate 80 over the Yolo Causeway.

The project is still a few years away, but Caltrans is holding a series of meetings where residents can comment on some of the ideas being proposed.

Caltrans is considering several plans to either expand the Causeway or make other changes to improve the flow of traffic.

The stretch of Interstate 80 between Sacramento and Davis has become a headache for many commuters. Traffic comes to a crawl even during off-peak times – including the weekends.

Thursday night’s informational meeting is being held at West Sacramento City Hall at 6:30 p.m.