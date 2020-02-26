



In search of a new favorite Salvadoran spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Salvadoran restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. El Izote

Photo: i i./Yelp

Topping the list is El Izote. Located at 5650 Power Inn Road in Avondale, the Salvadoran spot is the highest-rated low-priced Salvadoran restaurant in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Erick M., who reviewed El Izote on Dec. 27, wrote, “Best pupusas I’ve ever had and everyone that works here is super nice. Definitely a hole in the wall place and a hidden gem.”

2. Agave Restaurant

photo: sandra t./yelp

Next up is Granite Regional Park’s Agave Restaurant, situated at 3311 Power Inn Road, Suite 102. With four stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American, Mexican and Salvadoran spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Nicole J. noted, “The Salvadorian food is so very authentic. My favorite thing to order here are pupusas. There are five different kinds of pupusas on the menu and they are all made to order.”

3. Las Palmas Bakery & Pupusas

Photo: bruce s./Yelp

Valley High-North Laguna’s Las Palmas Bakery & Pupusas, located at 6290 MacK Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable bakery and Salvadoran spot four stars out of 27 reviews.

Yelper Alexis C. wrote, “This was my first time having pupusas and they did not disappoint. The veggies and salsa they give pair perfectly, and they add some tanginess—they give you a good amount!”

