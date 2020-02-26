LODI (CBS13) — Two men were arrested in Lodi on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Lodi Police say Americo Rodriguez, 69, and Ruben Rodriguez, 53, were arrested after detectives found multiple images of child porn on their computers. Detectives located the suspects after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A third man, 62-year-old Javier Rodriguez, was also at the residence on Columbia Avenue when police served the search warrant for Americo and Ruben. Javier was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

If you suspect a child is being exploited or trafficked call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at http://www.MissingKids.com.