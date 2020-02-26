DAVIS (CBS13) — He’s a physics and chemistry teacher by day, but 24-year-old Nathan Kwan is also on the run after his day job.

The Da Vinci Charter School teacher will be running for one of three spots on the 2020 US Olympic Team after qualifying for the Olympic Trials in the marathon.

Kwan qualified by running a half marathon at a 4:52 per mile pace and will put his legs to the test Saturday in Atlanta against 260 others.

“I do want to be as competitive as possible, and hence of me thinking well, ‘If everyone broke their legs in the race maybe I could qualify,’ but I don’t want to say I can’t, because nobody whoever won anything or qualified for anything said they couldn’t,” Kwan said. “So I try to keep that in the back of my mind, like well, if it happens it happens. But statistically and based on past performances, it’s a very very very very slim chance.”