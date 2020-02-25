SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are looking for a suspect who ran after an early morning chase in North Sacramento on Tuesday.

The chase came to a crashing end along Traction Avenue, near El Camino Avenue.

Sacramento police say, just before 7 a.m., officers tried to stop a car near Evergreen Street and Lampasas Avenue. The car had been reported stolen, police say.

The driver didn’t yield, however, and led officers on a chase until they crashed into a parked car on Traction Avenue. The driver then took off and ran.

A perimeter has now been set up in the area.

More information to come.