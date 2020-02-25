



Everyone who has ever performed in theater has probably said it, “I want to be on Broadway someday.” But Modesto’s own Lindsay Pearce made her dreams reality.

“It’s spellbinding and wonderful. I think Lindsay deserves to do this role,” said Lauren Brynhi, Pearce’s former dance instructor at Modesto Junior College. “It’s a dream of hers.”

Pearce starring in Broadway’s newest cast of ‘Wicked,’ but before she was Elphaba — she was (and still is) Lindsay Pearce from Modesto.

“To walk in and get cast in a lead role – that to me is unbelievable,” said Michael Lynch, Pearce’s former theatre instructor at MJC. “That just doesn’t happen.”

READ: Hello, Harvard Law: Overcoming The Odds, Stockton Native Is Accepted To Law School

Lynch knew from the jump the girl had talent, back when she was in high school and taking classes at the junior college for credit.

“She just blew me away,” said Lynch. “Here’s this 14-year-old girl with this voice and I said ‘who are you?'”

Pearce took many theatre classes over the years at MJC before moving to Los Angeles to follow her dreams. The school still holds onto a photo from her days in the college’s theatre program. Their pride for her is impossible to ignore.

“She loves this,” said Brynhi. “It’s in her veins.”

Pearce performed in local shows including “Oklahoma!” and sang as Elsa in a “Frozen” concert. Now she moves onto her biggest role yet, one once held by the iconic Idina Menzel, a woman Pearce posted an old photo with on Instagram, happy to follow in her footsteps.

“I’m so proud of her,” said Lynch. “I know this is just the beginning for her.”

Pearce’s story is inspiring to others. It reinforces that hard work, determination and practice can pay off.

“I think she’s a perfect example for our students,” said Brynhi.

Pearce did reach out to her old professors at Modesto Junior College inviting them to see her perform. Lynch said he plans on going over the summer.