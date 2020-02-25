ESCALON (CBS13) – Both directions of Highway 120 are closed after a deadly fiery crash involving a big rig and two other vehicles Tuesday morning.

The scene is at French Camp Road, between Manteca and Escalon.

#Trafficalert ESCALON: EB/WB SR-120 at French Camp Road IS COMPLETELY CLOSED following a 2-vehicle collision which involved a big rig and resulted in a fire. There is no ETO for this section of highway, which is west of Escalon. Seek alternate routes & leave extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/SiOXi8M2dp — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) February 25, 2020

According to California Highway Patrol, a big rig, SUV and sedan were involved in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the sedan were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, officers say.

Officers believe the road will be closed for several hours due to the investigation and clean-up work.

Caltrans is urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

Updates to follow.