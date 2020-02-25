



In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Stockton-area consumer spending at restaurants tends to rise the most in April, and second-most in February, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing plan. Total affected businesses at Stockton-area restaurants last year rose by 7% in February over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 9% in April.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Cast Iron Trading

Photo: george m./Yelp

First on the list is Cast Iron Trading. Located at 114 N. San Joaquin St. downtown, the cafe, beer bar and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thai Me Up

photo: riku m./yelp

Next up is the University’s Thai Me Up, situated at 2125 Pacific Ave. With four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp, the bar, Thai and breakfast and brunch spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Poppy Coffee

Photo: ariana r./Yelp

Weberstown’s Poppy Coffee, located at 4343 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, four stars out of 172 reviews.

4. Tommy’s Cafe 2

Photo: angelica r./Yelp

Tommy’s Cafe 2, a cafe and breakfast and brunch restaurant that offers burgers and more in Waterloo, is another go-to, with four stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 678 N. Wilson Way to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.