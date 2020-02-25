TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – Health officials say two cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed at hospitals in Contra Costa County.

Contra Costa Health Services said that the two coronavirus patients had been transported to the county on Tuesday morning from Travis Air Force Base. The patients were passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been quarantined after being evacuated.

Officials noted that, while the pair tested positive for coronavirus, neither patient has yet to show any symptoms.

The pair did not get infected with coronavirus in Contra Costa County, officials stress.

Both patients are receiving care in Contra Costa County due to facilities closer to Travis AFB being full.