



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Trailers arrived in the city of Stockton Monday, to help house those living on the streets.

The city received nine trailers from the state that can be used to house the homeless. They were hooked up at the city’s homeless shelter, where Mayor Michael Tubbs says some children and families have to sleep on the floor when it’s crowded.

Tubbs said the trailers are one tool of many to address the homeless crisis.

“[It’s a] chance to see how this goes first. If it makes a significant impact, if it’s enough space, I’ll be more than happy to go back to the governor’s office and ask for more,” Tubbs said. “Understand that this is not the entire solution, it’s one of many solutions that will help us with our homelessness issue in the city.”

The trailers can house up to 50 more people, including larger families who are at the shelter together.