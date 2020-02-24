STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers have arrested one man on suspicion of DUI after he was spotted at a stoplight passed out behind the wheel.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says officers were out for a special enforcement operation against impaired drivers over the weekend.

It was during this special patrol that officers spotted the passed out driver.

Officers did not say exactly where the driver was found, but he was so fast asleep that they were able to approach unnoticed and shine a bright light into his car.

A quick investigation found that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was then arrested.

CHP says the Regional Campaigns Against Impaired Drivers grant is putting more officers on the road to fight DUIs.