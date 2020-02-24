



A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower was found shot to death in Amador County over the weekend, and contrary to previous reports, investigators haven’t classified his death as a suicide.

On Friday morning around 10 a.m., Philip Haney’s body was found in a park and ride open area immediately near State Highway 16 near State Highway 124 — about 40 miles east of Sacramento, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. It is fewer than three miles from where the 66-year-old man was said to be living.

Authorities have requested help from the FBI to analyze documents, phone records, a laptop recovered from the scene, and from Haney’s RV. They’re also being asked to help analyze Haney’s vehicle, the gun used to kill Haney, which was found at the scene, and Haney’s RV. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is also scheduled to perform a forensic autopsy.

Investigators have spoken with neighbors at the RV park where Haney lived and have looked for surveillance video that may have captured footage that could lead to clues in his death.

“We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate,” said Amador County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Gary Redman. “No determination will be made until all evidence is examined and analyzed.”

Haney was a former Department of Homeland Security officer. In 2016, he published a book titled “See Something, Say Nothing,” in which he claimed the Obama administration was not taking the threat of terrorism seriously.