Girl Scout Lizzo UpdateA few weeks ago, we met young Natalie Rubio, the girl scout that went over and beyond to sell cookies. Natalie's Lizzo paraody of Good as Hell to get folks to buy cookies took off ... and now ... she's ready to deliver the cookies sold, so we’re in Elk Grove tagging along!

14 hours ago

Quinceanera ExpoSabrina Silva is in Sacramento checking out the latest Quinceanera trends at the Gran Expo Novias and Quinceaneras! The event takes place today from 12pm-5pm!

14 hours ago

Louisiana Sue Pt 2We’re back in the kitchen with some "Mardi Gras" experts who are cooking up some delicious shrimp and grits!

14 hours ago

Turlock Indoor Soccer Pt 2The “Peoples Goalie” Alan Sanchez is back in Turlock playing some indoor soccer!

14 hours ago

Placer County Snow PatrolDina Kupfer went off the beaten path with the Placer County Sheriff's Office Snow Mobile Patrol to see how they keep the back country of the Sierra safe.

14 hours ago