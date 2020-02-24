SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A mural in Midtown Sacramento was vandalized and the building’s owner is trying to find the person responsible.

“The Wall” had been a popular target for graffiti before the mural was created. Now the $6,000 artwork is ruined and the owner wants to spread awareness to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

I love my city. To help with this devastating graffiti on my mural at my office, within hours Sacramento’s Police Department and @TheCityofSac City Manager reached out to help. Only in Sacramento. 💗 @SPDOutreach @TeamSACPD @Steve4Sac #graffiti pic.twitter.com/LWRfvsUlcx — Lucy Eidam Crocker (@LucyRealTalk) February 22, 2020

“I spend about $1,500 a year having graffiti cleaned up, whether it’s on this wall or the brick down there, so I thought the investment that I put in to having the mural put up, would eventually pay off,” Lucky Crocker, president of Lucy & Company, said.

The art had been a popular photo destination and was featured in the Sacramento Police Department’s K9 calendar.