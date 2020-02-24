



SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sutter County man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his mother.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report of a female who had been struck in the head by her son around 7:43 p.m. on the 100 block of Second Street in Yuba City.

Deputies found the suspect, James Michael Jeremiah, in a tent near the reported incident. Jeremiah reported barricaded himself in the tent and refused to exit.

He was arrested after negotiations and a struggle with deputies. Jeremiah was booked on felony battery, elder abuse and resisting arrest charges.