On Friday, the feds planned to transfer as many as 50 coronavirus patients from the base to a facility in Costa Mesa over the weekend, but U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted city leaders an emergency injunction to block the transfer after city leaders filed a court papers saying they were not notified in advance of the plans and wanted assurances an adequate study had been done determine if the site is safe to house the patients, some of which were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Sacramento County on Friday announced its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health says the patient returned from China on February 2, but was only recently diagnosed after developing symptoms. The patient is now under strict isolation in their home.