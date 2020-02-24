



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -— The Sacramento Police Department says they’re more than 50 officers short of their normal department total. To help boost recruitment numbers, veteran police officer and musician, Filmore Graham, dropped a music video encouraging young people to join the force.

The video, “Be The Difference,” challenges Sacramento youth to make a change in their own city by becoming a Sacramento City police officer. Officer Graham was nominated for GRAMMY in the early 2000s and says music is the best way he knows how to communicate his love for the job.

Born and raised in New York City, Graham said he was afraid of police growing up.

“I had an idea of what systemic racism looked like and I felt that police were a part of that.” he said.

Deciding to become a police officer was a difficult decision to make, but ultimately, he said “the only way for it to change is for us to change it.”

In addition to the musical advertisement, Sac PD says they are taking a deeper look into outdated policies, including allowing officers to display tattoos and waving education requirements for former military members.

For Officer Graham, there’s only one incentive for joining the department.

“Sometimes we think we want to change the world all at once, but you can affect more change right in your own area,” Graham said.