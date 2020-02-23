WINTERS (CBS13) — Winters police said they arrested a man with a prior DUI conviction who is suspected of another DUI following a crash that killed his passenger.

The Winters Police Department said officers, along with firefighters and other medical personnel, were dispatched at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday to a crash in the area of Railroad Avenue, just north of Niemann Street.

Arbuckle residents Joshua Muller, 39, and Sarah Muller, 39, were identified as the passengers in the vehicle. Officers said they rendered aid to both until firefighters and medics arrived, but Sarah Muller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winters PD said Joshua Muller displayed signs of being impaired and he was transferred to Kaiser Vacaville where he consented to an alcohol screening test, to which he was found to be .14 over the legal limit.

Further investigation found that he was on probation for a previous conviction of a DUI, police said.

Following medical treatment, Joshua Muller was booked into the Yolo County Jail where he faces felony charges of murder and driving under the influence causing injury or death.