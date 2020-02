Tell Me Something Good Pt. 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

14 hours ago

CommUNITY Pop-upThe People of Sacramento & R Street Rescue Boutique are holding a community pop-up and Sabrina Silva was there to check things out!

14 hours ago

Cartoon ContestSacramento News & Review recently held a cartoon contest that attracted a diverse group of artists to enter & some of the finalists joined us in the studio!

15 hours ago

National Margarita DayToday is National Margarita Day and Kevin Hernandez learned how you can sample some unique blends while helping out a good cause!

15 hours ago

Kaye-L Pt. 2Sacramento artist, Kaye-L is spreading positivity with his music and he was in the studio with a sneak peek of his new songs!

15 hours ago