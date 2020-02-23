STOCKTON (CBS13) — A teenager is dead after being shot multiple times in Stockton early Sunday, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said they received reports of shooting at around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Rose Street and Queen Avenue.

A boy, 17, was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Stockton Pd said there is no suspect or motive information at the moment.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.