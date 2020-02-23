STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police arrested a man accused of robbing another man and beating him with a baseball bat on Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said Daniel Reyes, 24, was arrested and faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of East Fremont Street.

Stockton PD said Reyes and the male victim, 48, were engaged in an argument. Police said Reyes grabbed a baseball bat from his car and demanded the unidentified victim’s property.

After the victim gave Reyes his property, police said the suspect then struck the victim multiple times with the bat before leaving the scene.

Officers located Reyes and took him into custody without incident.