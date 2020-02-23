STOCKTON (CBS13) — Five people were arrested after a probation search uncovered a dozen illegal firearms inside of a Stockton residence, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department conducted a probation search Saturday afternoon at around 4 in the 6000 block of Palamino Court.

Officers located twelve illegal guns during the search.

Stockton PD said five people were arrested — Sarin Vann, 37, Eric Navy, 30, Darrell Kho, 29, Diamond Kho, 18, and David Kho, 30 — for multiple weapons charges and gang enhancements.