Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for flowers.

Sacramento-area shoppers tend to spend more in the winter at retail and wholesale businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Daily spending at Sacramento-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to $1,103 per business in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Kiyo’s Floral Design

Photo: darlene h./Yelp

First on the list is Kiyo’s Floral Design. Located at 2030 16th St. in Richmond Grove, the florist is the highest-rated florist in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp.

2. John’s Flowers

photo: jamie g./yelp

Next up is College/Glen’s John’s Flowers, situated at 112 Grand Rio Circle. With five stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Big Bang

Photo: emma t./Yelp

Newton Booth’s The Big Bang, located at 2331 S St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist five stars out of 37 reviews.

4. Le’s Flowers

Photo: allen h./Yelp

Le’s Flowers, a florist and floral designer spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6460 Stockton Blvd., Suite 300 to see for yourself.

