SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If a new Sacramento city ordinance is approved Tuesday, homeless activists say it could open the floodgates and pour countless homeless individuals into neighborhoods.

City officials say the ordinance is all about safety, saying those that camp along the American River are causing fire danger to communities.

These fires are the result of damage city officials say is caused by the homeless. Officials say the homeless are destroying levees by digging trenches for their tents and destabilizing the structure of the river.

And while living on the water, city experts say the homeless are starting fires for warmth, but the flames have a strong chance of getting out of control and damaging nearby homes.

Right now, police say they have no defense of moving people from these river camps, until now.

City council is set to approve an ordinance Tuesday that will give officers the legal right to move the homeless out. It’s a proposed ruling some homeowners endorse but still hope the city uses compassion.

“I want them to think about their approval and make sure this action doesn’t hurt or affect the residents in a negative way,” Frank Tillie, a resident in the area, said.

Homeless activists are fighting the measure, promising that if this goes through, a surge of homeless will move into nearby neighborhoods.