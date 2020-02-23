



— A coroner has identified a victim who died after crashing into an embankment in Rancho Murieta last week.

The Sacramento County Coroner confirmed Brett Allen Barr, 51, as the victim of the fatal crash that happened on Feb. 17 in the area of Jackson Road and Oakville Lane.

READ: Man With Prior DUI Conviction Suspected Of Another DUI After Crash Kills Passenger In Winters

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the vehicle was going eastbound when if drifted off the road and into a culvert.

Barr was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No one else was in the vehicle.