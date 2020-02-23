LODI (CBS13) — Authorities said a man is dead after being hit by a train in Lodi on Sunday night.

The Lodi Police Department said the collision happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing near Pine Street.

Officers located a male victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Lodi PD said railroad crossings at Lodi Avenue and Lockeford, Locust, Pine, and Tokay streets will be blocked while law enforcement is on the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.