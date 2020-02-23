FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A 2-year-old boy is dead and a man is on the run after leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fairfield on Sunday, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said Fairfield resident Cirilo Martinez Tellez, 32, left the scene of the deadly crash that happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of W Texas Street.

Tellez was last seen wearing grey clothing and currently sports a mohawk and goatee, police said.

Fairfield PD said the vehicle involved is currently in their custody. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tellez is asked to contact 707-428-7300.