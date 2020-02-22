YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a teenager while attempting to get around another vehicle in the Yuba-Sutter area, authorities said.

The collision happened Friday evening just before 7 along Highway 99, just south of Knights Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The decedent, a 67-year-old Yuba City resident whose name has not been released, was traveling northbound on the highway at around 60 miles per hour while following behind another vehicle, CHP said.

Amber Calonder, 18, of Knights Landing, was driving southbound on the highway in the same area, CHP said.

Officers said the 67-year-old passed over into the southbound lanes to attempt to get around the vehicle ahead of him, cause both he and Calonder to crash head-on along the west shoulder of the highway.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Calonder suffered moderate injuries, CHP said.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.