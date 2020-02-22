VALLEJO (CBS13) — A man is behind bars suspected of arson and the attempted murder of a former girlfriend and her elderly mother in Vallejo, authorities said.

The Vallejo Police Department said American Canyon resident Neil Coates, 29, was arrested in connection with a fire that happened at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 100 block of Spencer Street.

Firefighters found a detached garage on fire and were able to stop the flames from spreading to the main residence.

Officials said a former girlfriend of Coates and her mother, 72, were asleep in the home at the time of the residence but were able to escape unharmed.

Vallejo PD said they learned the garage was purposely set on fire and an attempt may have been made to have it spread to the rest of the home.

Officers said Coates returned to the scene while the investigation continued and attempted to force his way into the home, while physically assaulting one of the women.

Coates initially resisted officers’ arrest but they were able to safely take him into custody.

Vallejo PD said Coates was arrested for arson, attempted murder, domestic violence and resisting arrest.