TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A pilot suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Tuolumne County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. when a single-engine Aviat A-1A hit the ground at Columbia Airport.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to the scene and said the aircraft nearly collided with a Cal Fire Air Tanker.
The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board the plane and was not seriously injured.