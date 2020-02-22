TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A pilot suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Tuolumne County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. when a single-engine Aviat A-1A hit the ground at Columbia Airport.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to the scene and said the aircraft nearly collided with a Cal Fire Air Tanker.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board the plane and was not seriously injured.