STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police have identified a man killed in a shooting that injured one other person Saturday morning.

Stockton PD said Deonta Simmons, 29, was killed in a shooting that happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the area of Wilson Way and Church Street.

Simmons was driving with a 21-year-old woman when an unknown suspect shot at them causing the vehicle to crash into a building, police said.

Authorities pronounced Simmons dead at the scene, Stockton PD said, and the unidentified woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.