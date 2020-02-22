Pierce Art Summer Camps:

Summer Sessions welcome campers starting at age 5, but also have a program for teens and can individualize the painting program for our advanced artists.

Art Camp has multiple studios and campers will be grouped by age and ability.

Art Camp sessions are limited in size to provide personalized instruction and to make sure everyone has FUN while being creative!

For our younger artists we offer Private Mini-Monet Sessions (Ages 3+)

http://www.PierceArt.com

Taylor and Elise Baker

kidpreneur / boss ladies

tupapparel.com

HACKER LAB ROCKLIN

CLASSES: HACKERLAB.ORG

WWW.HACKERLAB.ORG

2020 Sacramento Undy RunWalk

Saturday, February 22, 2020

7:30 AM Race packet pickup & on-site registration

8:30 AM Opening remarks and the Survivor & Patient recognition ceremony

9:00 AM 5K begins

9:10 AM 1 Mile fun run begins

10:05 AM Closing awards ceremony

CommUNITY by TPOS X R Street Rescue Boutique

Opening Event: Today 11AM

Ice Blocks

Kayak Bass Fishing Trail Series Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 22 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is FREE

Parking is $12 for the Folsom Lake SRA at Granite Beach

https://www.placertourism.com/events/kayak-bass-fishing-west-trail-series/

California Duck Days Festival

Yolo Basin Foundation Headquarters

45211 County Rd. 32B, Davis, CA 95618

Saturday, February 22nd (9am-4pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/856072098154400

Pop-Up Bar, National Margarita Day

No Kid Go Hungry Event

The Kimpton Sawyer

500 J St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Saturday, February 22nd (5pm-7pm)

Raretea

414 K St Suite 225

Sacramento

(916) 942-9903

http://www.rareteausa.com

@rareteausa

Nouri

https://dailynouri.com/

Girl Scout Cookies

Now on Sale – March 15

Cookies cost $5.00

This is the last year to enjoy Thanks-a-Lot cookies, a chocolate-dipped shortbread cookie. Get some while they last!

Vegan Mob

500 Lake Park Ave.

Oakland

415.513.5120 ext. 1

Open Tuesday – Sunday

The Free The Love Tour

Now Booking

http://www.Kaye-L.com