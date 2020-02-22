ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Dozens of cars were vandalized and broken into overnight at an apartment complex in Elk Grove, authorities said.

The Elk Grove Police Department said 32 cars at Stonelake Apartment Complex were found vandalized Saturday morning.

Residents at the complex, which is a gated community, said they live there because they felt that extra layer of protection would be helpful. Now they say they’re feeling extremely vulnerable.

“I don’t understand why anybody would come around and smash people’s windows,” resident Lyle Thomas said.

Several residents in the complex said whoever did this didn’t even steal anything, they just went through the parking lot busting out windows.

One woman went outside Saturday morning to find shattered glass from her broken car window and said she, like others, feels violated.

“I see it on the news and I thank god it hasn’t come across us but then it came here and actually struck me,” she said.

With so many cars and people affected, many neighbors said they are on high alert.

Elk Grove PD said it is still very early in the investigation, so it’s still too soon for any information as to who may be behind this.