



Spending time in downtown Stockton? Get to know this Stockton neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a Filipino spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kabob & Gyro House

Photo: Carmen H./Yelp

Topping the list is Greek, Mediterranean and halal spot Kabob & Gyro House. Located at 225 E. Channel St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, you’ll find gyros, kebabs, falafel, pita bread, burgers, shawarmas, hummus and more.

2. Papa Urb’s Grill

Photo: Anne A./Yelp

Next up is Filipino spot Papa Urb’s Grill, which offers empanadas and chicken wings, situated at 331 E. Weber Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Expect to find such dishes as sisig fries topped with yams and kaldereta, a beef stew. For a sweet ending, look for turron, a deep-fried banana dish topped with chocolate and powdered sugar.

3. Trail Coffee Roasters

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Coffee roastery Trail Coffee Roasters is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 501 E. Main St., 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews. Trail Coffee Roasters offers coffee and espresso drinks made from beans from Northern Nicaragua. There are also handmade pastries and baked goods.

4. Yasoo Yani Restaurant

Photo: Lisa C./Yelp

Yasoo Yani Restaurant, a Greek and breakfast and brunch spot that offers salads and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 128 Yelp reviews. Head over to 326 E. Main St. to see for yourself. Here, you’ll find salads, baklava, fish and chips, moussaka, country fried steak, lemon soup and more on the menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.