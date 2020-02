ARDEN (CBS13) — A narrow escape happened when a plant growing operation sparked flames that destroyed a garage in the Arden area Saturday morning.

The fire happened just after 5 a.m. at a residence on Montclaire Street near Watt Avenue.

Firefighters said four people were able to escape the home after their smoke detectors went off, but one person was burned and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. No further details have been released.